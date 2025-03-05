The Colorado Avalanche didn't wait until the NHL Trade Deadline to start mixing up their team. It began early in the season when they acquired MacKenzie Blackwood as their starter and Scott Wedgewood to be his backup. Then, it continued in the 4 Nations break, when they traded longtime star Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes for Martin Necas and Jack Drury. They added two more players earlier this week, acquiring Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey from the New York Rangers for a couple of depth pieces. The Avalanche aren't waiting around but could be looking for an even more significant move before Friday.

Colorado is two points behind the Minnesota Wild for third in the Central Division. An upgrade at some key positions could put them back into the divisional race and possibly help them catch the Dallas Stars for second. It'll be a rough ride through the Western Conference playoff race, but it's difficult to count out a team that has done it before.

Nova Scotia reunion would be a dream for Colorado fans

Everyone has been beating the drum relentlessly that Sidney Crosby could unite with good friend Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado. The only downside of the argument is that Crosby has little desire to leave the Pittsburgh Penguins, which he has said countless times. Is there a small part of Crosby that would love to chase a Stanley Cup with his friend? He has to see the possibility of the Penguins never being a contender for the rest of his career. If Crosby is the competitor we think he is, the idea of joining a new team has to cross his mind.

The good news for Avalanche fans is that Crosby could've liked the pair's recent success at the Four Nations Faceoff. While Jon Cooper put the lines in a blender for much of the tournament, there was one constant amongst the forward group: Crosby and MacKinnon lining up side-by-side for all four games. Crosby wasn't 100 percent healthy in the tournament, but the pair showed great chemistry and connected several times for goals. MacKinnon was the tournament's Most Valuable Player, and Crosby led the tournament in points entering the Championship Game.

The chances of this reunion happening are very low. Putting a percentage point on it has to be less than 5 percent, and that's if we're being generous. It's challenging to imagine Crosby bailing on his pals in Pittsburgh to chase a Stanley Cup elsewhere, which is why this is a dream scenario.

Avalanche fans won't like to hear it, but if Crosby did come to Colorado, he might not even be on a line with MacKinnon. Colorado needs a second-line center to play under MacKinnon, and Crosby coming to be his winger or vice-versa would not fill that hole.

Not using cap space would be a nightmare scenario for Avalanche

The Avalanche were in a holding pattern for most of the season as they awaited news on captain Gabriel Landeskog. He hasn't played since winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, which gave Colorado $7 million in salary cap space. However, a breakthrough in his recovery set the table for a possible return this season, requiring the Avalanche to keep salary flexibility open.

As the trade deadline nears, the Avalanche have around $3.5 million available to spend with no return on the horizon for Landeskog. Colorado hopes he can figure it out in time for the playoffs, but it'd be a tough spot to throw him into after three years away. The Avalanche have to move on and use that remaining salary cap, as they have some needs they could fill.

Josh Manson has been disappointing this season, hardly living up to his $4.5 million price tag. Cale Makar, Devon Toews, and Samuel Girard have carried the load. Colorado may attempt to find a top-four defenseman to shore up the defensive depth after the Lindgren acquisition. There haven't been many rumors about the possible connection, but Brandon Carlo is a name to circle. The Boston Bruins look like they'll be sellers at the deadline, and the Denver-born Carlo would give them a solid right-shot defensive defenseman to add to the top four.

With their current cap situation, it's difficult to see them finding an upgrade over Casey Mittelstadt at second-line center, but they could move out a roster player to improve at this spot. Brock Nelson could fill that role as a second-line center/first-line winger. The Avalanche could also consider a more significant splash like Dylan Cozens, but that seems unlikely. Nevertheless, the Avalanche don't want to sit on Saturday with over $3 million in cap space left to spend.