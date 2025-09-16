There are specific jobs in the National Hockey League that players covet. These opportunities can be the golden ticket for a player's future, which is why everyone in the Colorado Avalanche's 2025 training camp will be itching for the chance to be Nathan MacKinnon's linemate. Those particular jobs aren't plentiful in the league, with the closest comparisons being Connor McDavid in Edmonton and Nikita Kucherov in Tampa Bay.

MacKinnon lost one of his known linemates this past season with the departure of Jonathan Drouin. Drouin's career was nearly over, but reuniting in Colorado with his former junior hockey linemate rejuvenated his career. He now leaves to try to carve his own path with the New York Islanders.

The Avalanche do return both of MacKinnon's most recent linemates, as Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen are both back to try and reclaim those spots. The line worked well with all three players complementing each other well, but one concern became apparent after Colorado's playoff loss to the Dallas Stars.

When Lehkonen and Necas are on the top line with MacKinnon, there isn't as much depth down the lineup as head coach Jared Bednar might like. It's hard to thin out the lines too much, but the second line, featuring Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, and Brock Nelson, does give them some options. With MacKinnon's ability to carry a line on his own, there are some depth guys who could move up to play with the superstar.

Moving Necas to the third line in an attempt to carry his own group might not be the most intelligent move for the long-term relationship with the player, as they attempt to re-sign him before he becomes a free agent. However, it is an option that Bednar should consider in his team's best interest for the upcoming season.

Gabriel Landeskog could move up

If Bednar wants to put his lines in a complete blender, he might explore moving away from his second line of Landeskog, Nelson, and Nichushkin. The good news for Bednar is that his expected top six seems interchangeable, meaning he will have no shortage of options. If he wants to reunite the old linemates in MacKinnon and Landeskog to tap into some chemistry, he can.

Landeskog looked good once he returned during last year's playoffs, but we were only able to get a five-game sample size. The captain had four points over the five games, but it'll be interesting to see if he can sustain that over an 82-game season. The belief now is that he can help carry the second line with Nelson and Nichushkin, but putting him in a more comfortable position as the sidekick to MacKinnon might be a more sustainable option.

Could Avalanche load up middle-6 and trust Nathan MacKinnon?

An interesting idea Bednar could use is to move up one of the bottom six wingers in hopes that MacKinnon can carry them on the first line. Two options to get that promotion are Victor Olofsson and Ross Colton.

Olofsson has experience being the running mate to a superstar, having achieved some success with Jack Eichel in the past. The pair teamed up last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, but that reunion came about because they played together in Buffalo, as well. Eichel wouldn't have recommended bringing Olofsson into the fold if he wasn't capable.

Colton has also made a good impression on MacKinnon after stepping up to play with him last season. As Colorado battled injuries in the early parts of the season, Colton had some success alongside MacKinnon. An injury halted his production, but he was on pace to nearly eclipse the career high he set in his first season with the Avalanche.

It might be far-fetched to suggest putting both Colton and Olofsson on the top line, but it's an avenue Colorado could explore.

Avalanche could remain status quo

It'd be hard to split up the top line from last season if Lehkonen and Necas enter training camp and solidify their belonging. The trio wasn't an issue in the playoffs, and Colorado would like some long-term chemistry to build between Necas and MacKinnon if they want to lock him to a contract extension.

It isn't the worst problem for Bednar to have. He has one of the best players in the world at his disposal, and it isn't hard to find a player who can play with him. The issue arises if all six of his top nine wingers prove their worth, and he has to make a tough decision.