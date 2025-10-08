The Colorado Avalanche are looking to wipe the slate clean during the 2025-26 season after a disappointing playoff loss to the Dallas Stars last year, and they are off to a very good start on the road against the Los Angeles Kings on opening night.

After a slow first period for the Avalanche, Colorado exploded for three goals in the second period to take a 3-0 lead into the final 20 minutes. The first of those goals, scored by Martin Necas, was assisted by star forward Nathan MacKinnon. That assist marked MacKinnon's 1,016th career point, which passes Joe Sakic for the most in Avalanche history.

MacKinnon has played just one more game than Sakic in an Avalanche uniform, so the two franchise legends are on a nearly identical pace. It's important to note that Sakic did notch many more points as a member of the Quebec Nordiques before the term relocated to Colorado, so the record is only since the team has been in the Centennial State.

MacKinnon added another assist later in the second period on a goal by Artturi Lekhonen, so he is already racking up the numbers early in his 13th season in the NHL.

The Canadian superstar has consistently been one of the best players in hockey, especially on the offensive end. He is a former Hart Trophy winner along with leading the Avs to a Stanley Cup in 2022.

Despite winning that one title, Colorado will certainly be on the hunt for more rings than that with the core of MacKinnon and Cale Makar. The decision to trade Mikko Rantanen last season shook things up a bit, and the Avs were not able to overcome that in the postseason as Rantanen led the Stars to the Western Conference Finals.

This season, McKinnon and company will be very hungry to flip the script and avenge their playoff losses from the last two seasons as they fight for another Stanley Cup.