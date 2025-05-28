The Columbus Blue Jackets fell short of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. Now, they have many questions to answer, and one of them involves one of their defenders. Ivan Provorov has options as he chooses his possible destinations during the 2025 NHL free agency, with one being a gritty California team.

Provovov had a decent season, scoring seven goals and 26 assists, finishing with 33 total points for the Blue Jackets. Significantly, those numbers were steady with his career averages. The Jackets knew what they had in Provorov, and that was someone who could defend the crease well in front of the goalie while occasionally scoring. Remarkably, his plus/minus numbers improved, demonstrating his value when he is on the ice.

But with the Blue Jackets not yet re-signing Provorov, he hits NHL free agency. That means he has the choice of where he wants to go. What team would be the best fit? Ultimately, three teams are realistically the best choices for Provorov.

Ivan Provorov brings the defense to LA

The Kings have a new general manager and are hoping to make some changes, as they are getting tired of the Edmonton Oilers eliminating them every season. There were many Kings players to blame for this, and they likely need to bring a defenseman who can give them the grit and aggressiveness to contend with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Oilers. Notably, Provorov provides them with a potential answer.

While the Kings still have Drew Doughty around on the left side of the defense, he is getting older. With age comes injuries, which Doughty endured last season. Provorov is 28 years old and still has a lot of mileage on him. Ideally, the Kings could sign Provorov and play him on the left side of the defense. He could fill out one of the spots and could also fill in on the second power play.

Provorov is consistent, and that means he will come at a slightly higher price than most veterans. Substantially, he made $6.75 million during each season, so his value could be around that, or even go up to $7.25 million. The Kings are set to have among the most cap space among the NHL teams, with a potential $23.3 million available. Therefore, the Kings could be the top option for him.

Ivan Provorov tries his hand in Motown

The Detroit Red Wings don't have many reliable options behind elite defender Moritz Seider. Additionally, the Red Wings may move on from some forwards who have underperformed. Provorov could provide a reliable defender behind Seider and give them more of a boost on both sides of the ice.

Despite being one of the best teams in the NHL in blocked shots, the Red Wings were 21st in goals allowed. Yes, their goaltending had some issues, which allowed opposing teams to take advantage. The Red Wings were also the worst penalty kill in the NHL. If the Wings sign Provorov, their penalty kill would improve tremendously. Provorov is elite at reading plays, and would limit passes to set up one-timers into the net.

The Red Wings have approximately $19.1 million in cap space. This gives them a lot of flexibility when it comes to signings. If they choose to sign Provorov, they will bring one of the most reliable defenders in the league and improve their defense.

Vancouver comes calling

The Vancouver Canucks have an average defense, but were still 18th in goals allowed. While much of this had to do with a struggling goaltender, they also had some defensive lapses. Signing Provorov could give the Canucks amazing depth on the defensive side, and potentially give Quinn Hughes a great partner.

It would also give them someone who could help counteract some of the elite players in the Pacific Division, like Jack Eichel, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl. Notably, Provorov's exceptional defensive mind has been a key factor in why many teams are seeking him out, and his ability to defend the net on the penalty kill makes him a highly valuable commodity. Also, he can be a reliable minutes-eater, especially if Hughes suffers an injury.

The only thing that might prevent the Canucks from signing Provorov is their potential lack of cap space. Ultimately, they have significantly less than the Kings and Red Wings, limiting their potential to make such a splash. The Canucks would likely have just $14 million in cap space, and would need to swing a good deal to convince Provorov to choose them. If he does, it could be a great fit because Provorov would join a hockey city with a lot of culture, and a team with the potential to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.