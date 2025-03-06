Although the Columbus Blue Jackets currently occupy the top wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference — and have been surging as of late — general manager Don Waddell has a couple of tough decisions to make ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline. Maybe the most difficult will be regarding the future of pending UFA Ivan Provorov, who has been a key piece of the puzzle in 2024-25.

As The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Wednesday, the most likely route is the front office holding onto the Russian and hoping to re-sign him before July 1.

“As for the Blue Jackets, it’s extremely likely they’re keeping hold of pending unrestricted free agent Ivan Provorov. I believe for sure the defenseman would fetch a first-round pick if they did move him,” LeBrun wrote.

“There were more talks this week between GM Don Waddell and Provorov’s agent, Mark Gandler, and the gap remains fairly wide in what an extension looks like for each side. But part of that conversation, I believe, was agreeing that they could resume that contract discussion after the season and that he most likely wasn’t going anywhere now.

“I won’t say 100 percent Provorov won’t get moved because I think Waddell has kept open the possibility that a team might lose its mind in an offer he can’t refuse. But all things being equal, I think Provorov will stay put.”

Aside from Provorov, LeBrun believes that the Blue Jackets will buy ahead of the deadline as they look to return to the postseason for the first time since 2019-20.

“My sense is the Jackets would like to add a forward before Friday’s deadline and preferably a forward signed past this season,” wrote LeBrun, “not a rental.”

With 21 games left, every one will be crucial for Columbus down the stretch — but the roster looks well-positioned to still be in the race right to the bitter end.

Blue Jackets continuing to battle for their playoff lives

Despite being riddled with injury troubles throughout the 2024-25 campaign, the Jackets are getting healthy at the perfect time. Captain Boone Jenner has returned to the lineup and immediately been productive with seven assists over his first five games.

Kirill Marchenko, who leads the forward core in scoring, is also back in the equation after suffering a broken jaw. And fellow Russian Yegor Chinakhov also returned to the lineup after a lengthy absence in Tuesday night's 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before that disappointing defeat, the Jackets had won four games in a row, and at 30-23-8, it's been a remarkable season in Ohio. If Waddell holds onto Provorov after Friday's deadline, and adds another impactful roster player or two, there's a real chance this squad could advance to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Things don't get easier for Dean Evason's club over the next week; the Blue Jackets will play three more road games against three teams with playoff aspirations before returning home.

They'll pass through Florida, New York and New Jersey to play the Panthers, Rangers and Devils, respectively, between now and March 11.