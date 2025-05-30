For a fifth straight season, the Columbus Blue Jackets failed to make the playoffs. Still, the Blue Jackets are expected to be aggressive this offseason. Still, the Blue Jackets have multiple pending free agents. One of those is James van Riemsdyk. We look at the three best destinations for van Riemsdyk in NHL free agency.

Just before the start of the 2024 season, van Riemsdyk signed a one-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was for just $900 thousand, and he had a solid year. Van Riemsdyk played in 71 games, scoring 16 goals and adding 20 assists. It was the third time in the last four years he has scored over 35 points. Now, he looks forward to his next deal.

Van Riemsdyk is expected to bring in a $1 million AAV contract this offseason. While not paid heavily, the 36-year-old still has plenty to give a team. He played on the second line for the Blue Jackets this year and could still be a productive forward in the NHL. While retirement is not far off in his future, this year, he will be looking to add to another team this offseason. We look at the three best destinations for James van Riemsdyk this offseason.

A homecoming for van Riemsdyk

The most productive years for James van Riemsdyk were his time in Toronto. He has four years there scoring over 50 points, a mark he has not hit before or since. The Maple Leafs have just $27.2 million in cap space this year. Further, the Maple Leafs will be looking to re-sign Mitch Marner, while also having Matthew Knies, John Tavares, and Nicholas Robertson all as free agents.

Still, the Maple Leafs need bottom-six scoring help. Bobby McMann was the top-scoring option for the bottom six this past year, and he scored 20 goals with 14 assists. Still, beyond him, only Nicholas Robertson has more than ten goals. Van Riemsdyk has scored over ten goals in every one of his seasons, stretching back to the 2009-10 season. Further, he has been a 20-goal scorer seven times in his career, including in 2021-22. Toronto saw its bottom-six forwards score just seven times in 13 games in the playoffs. If they want to make a deep run next year, adding van Riemsdyk could shore up their bottom six next year.

A move west

Another team looking to make an impactful signing to their bottom-six is the Colorado Avalanche. They currently have both Brock Nelson and Jonathan Drouin as pending free agents. Drouin was a third-line forward, and while van Riemdyk was not as productive on a game-by-game basis, he could be a solid replacement. Drouin scored 11 goals and added 26 assists this past season. Still, he played in just 43 games. It was the fifth time in six seasons he played under 60 games. While COVID did cause a decrease in games available, he has consistently missed time throughout his career.

Van Riemsdyk has played in 60 or more goals in eight of the last nine years, with the one miss being the 2020-21 season when he played in all 56 games that year. Further, the Avalanche have just $7.73 million in cap space this upcoming season. Drouin is expected to cost over $5 million AAV in his next contract, making him un-signable for the Avalanche. Still, the Avalanche needs to replace Drouin. Van Riemsdyk will cost significantly less and still bring consistency to the Avalanche lineup next season.

A chase for a cup

James van Riemsdyk has yet to put his name on the Stanley Cup. He has played in just 82 games in the postseason over his 16-year NHL career. Van Riemsdyk could join a team currently playing for the Stanley Cup. The Florida Panthers are playing in the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight year and looking for a second straight Cup. Still, they have major needs this offseason. First, the Panthers could lose Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Nico Sturm in the offseason. Second, the Panthers have limited cap space. They have just $19 million in cap space this upcoming season. With players such as Bennett and Aaron Ekblad both free agents, the Panthers need to find inexpensive options for their third or fourth line.

Brad Marchand has been playing mainly on the third line for the Panthers. He was solid this year with 23 goals and 28 assists. While van Riemsdyk is not a direct replacement, he could be suitable until the trade deadline for the Panthers as they make a run for a fourth straight Eastern Conference title. Meanwhile, if the Panthers lose Sam Bennett to free agency, Anton Lundell will move up to the second line. That loses a major scoring option on the third line for the Panthers. Bringing in van Riemsdyk and pairing him with Marchand would give the Panthers second-line production on a third line, and set them up to make another run at the Cup.