The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of the best stories in all of sports this season. They have responded to the death of Johnny Gaudreau by having their best season in years, holding down a playoff spot heading into the NHL trade deadline. Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell says he will not trade defenseman Ivan Provorov at the deadline despite his pending free agency.

“I’m not going to trade him… What these guys have gone through – for me to rip out a key player right now, I just don’t feel good doing it.”

Waddell hints at the way the team gelled after the passing of Gaudreau as a reason for not trading Provorov. But in addition to that, Columbus has a chance to bring playoff hockey back to Ohio. The franchise has won only one playoff series and made the postseason six times in 23 seasons. Waddell must give his team every chance to make a run this year.

But the Blue Jackets are peaking early in their rebuild and should not mortgage their future for a run this year. After trading David Jiricek earlier this season, they have plenty of draft picks they can deal. Who should Columbus target at the trade deadline?

The Blue Jackets must add scoring at the trade deadline

Throughout this season, the Blue Jackets have dealt with a plethora of injuries. Kirill Marchenko just came back from a broken jaw, so their top scorer is back in the lineup. Boone Jenner has played only five games this season, just returning from a training camp injury. Sean Monahan and Cole Sillinger are out and could be replaced at the deadline.

The New York Islanders have two centers they could trade before the deadline. While there is no guarantee that either Brock Nelson or JG Pageau get dealt, the Blue Jackets should be bidding for both. Lou Lamoriello could ask for a first-round pick for either one, which would be a steep price for Columbus to pay.

The Blue Jackets could also add a long-term piece to their bottom six by trading for Casey Mittlestadt. The former Sabre has fallen out of favor with the Colorado Avalanche and could be on the move. He has a contract that runs through 2027 at $5.75 million per season. A first-rounder could be in play here, as he is not a rental and is exactly the type of player they need.