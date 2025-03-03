The Columbus Blue Jackets have a big decision to make on if they want to move Ivan Provorov, who is a pending unrestricted free agent. With the idea that Provorov could leave after the season, the Blue Jackets are trying to find suitors for him, but the latest update sounds like there may be a halt to those calls, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

“The Blue Jackets continue to get calls on Ivan Provorov and will keep listening but at this point it would probably have to be quite the offer for Columbus to move the pending UFA D while sitting in a playoff spot. Likely take another run at contract talks. Meanwhile, CBJ still looking to add a forward as well,” LeBrun wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Provorov is second on the team in ice time, with more than 23 minutes a night, and there's no doubt that he's an important part of their success. Both sides talked in January about a possible extension, but they weren't able to come to a common ground, and they haven't come back to the drawing board since.

With the Blue Jackets in the playoff race, they may be struggling with the idea of moving him, but at the same time, they don't want him to leave for nothing, which is understandable. The team is still building, and being able to get assets for him would be big.

The days leading up to the deadline will be crucial. If the Blue Jackets are still doing well, keeping Provorov may be the next move, and trying their hardest to come to a deal will be the best option.

If they seem to fall off over time, trading him for something would be the top option, but it's going to take another team to want to acquire him.