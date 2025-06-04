For a time this season, it seemed as though Elvis Merzlikins and the Columbus Blue Jackets were destined to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020 in the NHL's “bubble” format in Toronto amidst the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Jackets defeated the Detroit Red Wings in consecutive contests to move ahead of them in the Wild Card postseason chase, including a dramatic victory in front of 94,751 fans at Ohio Stadium on March 1. But things began to unravel for the Blue Jackets down the stretch, and they ultimately finished on the outside looking in of the postseason for the fifth straight season.

While there are still over three months for the Blue Jackets until Training Camp begins, a move that general manager Don Waddell needs to consider is between the pipes. Merzlikins needs a change of scenery, something he's previously requested.

Merzlikins, once viewed as the Blue Jackets' goaltender of the future, has struggled to find consistency in net. He also hasn’t been the same since the tragic death of his fellow Latvian and close friend Matīss Kivlenieks in a fireworks accident in July 2021, another tragedy the Columbus organization has experienced in recent years in addition to the unthinkable passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in late August prior to the start of last season.

Before the start of this most recent season, Waddell, who had just come over from his previous executive position with the Carolina Hurricanes, openly wondered if Merzlikins still had what it took to be a goaltender in hockey's top League via Yahoo Sports.

“I haven’t talked to the goalie coach or anything like that, but when I look at what I know of the player … obviously, I know what happened here, with all the issues, which is mind-boggling, but this guy has a lot of talent,” Waddell said. “It hasn’t gone well for him the last couple years, but did he completely just fall off the face of the earth and forget how to play goal?”

Waddell also added: “When I put my head on the pillow at night, I’ve got to be able to say, ‘We did everything we can, it’s just not going to work.’ … he can play goal. I’ve watched him enough over the years. So, we’ve just got to get him back to that point.”

The unfortunate fact is that Merzlikins didn't get to that point this season, and it's time to consider alternatives.

Elvis Merzlikins would benefit from a change of scenery

Merzlikins was selected with the 76th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and arrived in North America in 2019 after playing with the Swedish club HC Lugano. Eventually, he'd be named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team in 2020 and was re-signed to a five-year, $27 million contract the following year.

But he and the Jackets have largely struggled during his tenure, leading to understandable frustration. Merzlikins did show slight improvement this season with the Blue Jackets, amassing a record of 26-21-5. However, his 3.18 goals-against average and .892 save percentage left much to be desired.

The Blue Jackets also have Daniil Tarasov, who has shown promise, along with young Jet Greaves, who was impressive in a short sample size, going 7-2-2 with a solid 1.91 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.

It also wasn't long ago in January of 2024 that Merzlikins openly admitted that he went to management to request a move so that he could seek a fresh start in a new environment, via NHL.com:

“After my last interview, everybody knows I requested for (a) trade,” he said. “Everyone was still here, playing for me and blocking the shots for me. This was awesome. I really appreciate [my teammates]. It wasn't an easy game for me, and they made me feel easier. They let me feel that puck better and easier and I appreciate for that help.”

Merzlikins has amassed a record of 94-100-35 in 244 NHL games along with a 3.20 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage, and 11 shutouts. He's also represented his native Latvia on the international stage on multiple occasions.

The unfortunate fact is that Merzlikins has had multiple chances to officially seize the starting reigns in Columbus and hasn't been able to do so. He still has two years on his contract with a $5.4 million cap hit left, and both he and the Blue Jackets would benefit from an amicable split in their relationship. Not only would it enable Merzlikins to get a badly-needed new professional situation in his career, but would also allow the Blue Jackets to really see what they have with a tandem of Tarasov and Greaves.