At the moment, the Dallas Stars are the NHL's second-best team with 82 overall points. If they were in any other division, they would be leading that division. If they were in the Eastern Conference, they'd be the number one overall seed. However, they are six points behind the Winnipeg Jets, the current leaders for the Presidents' Trophy. A successful season thus far, but as of now, a season that could be unfulfilled.

It's been 25 years since the Stars have captured their lone Stanley Cup, and five years since they've last made the Final. The time to be aggressive and strike is now, and GM Jim Nill has already started to do so. He sent a 2025 first and fourth round pick to the San Jose Sharks for forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci. While the price may have been high, Dallas hasn't had odds as high as these in years.

Now it's time to be even more bold. Nill needs to call his counterpart with the New York Islanders, Lou Lamoriello, and ask what it would take to get Brock Nelson. It would likely be an even higher price than he paid for Granlund and Ceci. It would likely take at least their second or third round pick in this year's draft plus two high picks next year or the year after. Maybe a prospect or two as well? In order to secure even more offensive firepower to chase the franchise's second Stanley Cup, Nill might just have to bite the bullet and lock in Nelson now before it's too late.

Brock Nelson would help super charge Stars' offense

This isn't to say that the Stars don't have a great offense. It's well known that it is one of the NHL's best and is a major reason why they are in their current position. However, they don't have a true top center. One that can lead an elite line that makes a difference in every game they play in. One that gives opposing coaches headaches when thinking about how their defense can shut them down.

Matt Duchene is a strong veteran, while Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson are among the league's best at their respective positions, while Wyatt Johnston has played at a high level next to Duchene. Pair these four with longtime captain Jamie Benn, the currently injured Tyler Seguin (who currently has an unclear timeline) and Granlund, and it's clear to see that Dallas has a strong offensive core.

Yet, imagine Nelson inside that core. Steering a top line with Robertson and Granlund, or possibly having Johnston play more with the top three. He's currently tied for the Islanders' team lead with 43 points. His 20 goals and 23 assists, not to mention +2 rating, show a calm and composed scoring threat that is comfortable playing different types of hockey. He's the exact type of player that Nill can give head coach Peter DeBoer to make his team deeper.

Let's say it takes their 2025 third round pick, plus the 2026 first and second round picks, plus a prospect (possibly last year's first round pick, winger Emil Hemming), to get the job done. A very steep price, one that could backfire if the Stars don't win the Stanley Cup and Nelson walks. But if it doesn't backfire? If it succeeds. Then perhaps Lord Stanley will make a return trip back to Texas, 25 years after his first vacation in the Lone Star State.