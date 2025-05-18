The Dallas Stars had a chance to advance on Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets. They needed to bounce back from a brutal loss in Game 5 in Winnipeg. Both teams battled hard as they searched for a winning goal. It took overtime, but Stars defenseman Thomas Harley was the one who made a difference.

The Stars put a ton of pressure on the Jets, trying to take advantage of an early power play. Harley found a loose puck in the slot and fired home a shot. Connor Hellebuyck could not make the save, and that ended the game. The Jets are going home, while the Stars advance to the Western Conference Finals where the Edmonton Oilers await.

IT'S OVER!!! 🤯 THOMAS HARLEY WINS THE SERIES FOR DALLAS IN @ENERGIZER OT! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/mYMXqQ4k1o — NHL (@NHL) May 18, 2025

The Stars and Oilers met in the 2024 Western Conference Finals, of course. Dallas and Edmonton played a very tight series that could have gone either way. In the end, it was the Oilers who claimed the series, winning in six games. They went on to face the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Stars, Jets share emotional handshake line after Game 6

Before the game, Jets star Mark Scheifele learned that his father had passed away unexpectedly. It's a challenging time for the veteran forward. But he decided to play in Game 6 with his team's season on the line. Scheifele scored the lone Jets goal in this game, but his team could not force Game 7.

The NHL has a tradition at the end of each playoff series. The teams lineup at center ice and shake hands, congratulating each other on a series hard fought and paying respects for battles won and lost. On Saturday, the handshake line was noticeably more emotional, as Stars players lingered to comfort Scheifele after Game 6.

A lot of love for Mark Scheifele as he goes through the handshake line#GoJetsGo | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/yAhIuB8LLV — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) May 18, 2025

It's a heartbreaking way for the season to end for Scheifele and the Jets. This is a fantastic gesture from the Stars to show their support in a euphoric moment for the franchise. Hopefully, the Scheifele family can find peace and healing in this difficult time.