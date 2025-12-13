Lane Kiffin's departure for Ole Miss to LSU seemed to be the biggest head coaching change this season. However, Sherrone Moore's unexpected exit as the Michigan head coach created a larger domino effect in the College Football landscape. With Moore gone and now dealing with a multitude of legal issues, the Michigan job is the hottest commodity in the sport. The vacancy is leading to every coach under the sun being tossed into the rumor mill, including Arizona State Sun Devils' Kenny Dillingham.

On Saturday, Dillingham took the time to shut down any rumors of him joining Michigan, despite some assumed interest from the premier football program.

“[Michigan] is one of the best programs in the country. It's one of the best logos in the country, I think everybody can agree there,” Dillingham told the media via Blake Niemann of FOX10. “In today’s era, I think it’s one of the best jobs in the country, and I think everybody can attest to that.”

Dillingham continues by explaining why Michigan's head coach opening does not alter his mindset about staying at Arizona State.

Article Continues Below

“That doesn’t change how I feel about here,” Dillingham said. “That doesn't change that my sister is my neighbor and that my parents live three doors down. That doesn't change that my son's best friend is my sister's daughter. So, none of that changes, but it is one of the best jobs in America. It's an unbelievable brand. Iconic brand. It's a great opportunity for somebody.”

Kenny Dillingham says he hasn’t spoke with Michigan about its coaching vacancy: “In today’s era, I think it’s one of the best jobs in the country and I think everybody can attest to that. That doesn’t change how I feel about here…It’s a great opportunity for somebody.” pic.twitter.com/aP49KTzA2E — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) December 13, 2025

Dillingham's commitment to Arizona State is commendable and is in line with Chris Karpman of 247's reporting that Arizona State is close to a contract amendment with the head coach. While a deal has yet to become official, Dillingham's words add further fuel to the fire that a new deal is on the horizon.