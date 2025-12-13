The Green Bay Packers elevated running back Pierre Strong Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster, a move prompted by mounting backfield concerns before Sunday’s Week 15 road clash vs. the Denver Broncos. Jacobs is officially questionable with a lingering knee issue, while backup Emanuel Wilson was added to the injury report Saturday due to illness and is also listed as questionable.

The move ensures the Packers have sufficient coverage behind Chris Brooks if either starter cannot go, an important development given the stakes surrounding the Week 15 matchup. The contest pits the NFC North leaders against the AFC’s current top seed Broncos, making roster stability critical.

Jacobs has battled swelling tied to a knee bruise sustained earlier in the season, though imaging ruled out structural damage. He returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity, leaving his availability unresolved. Wilson’s late addition further complicated depth calculations, especially with rookie MarShawn Lloyd still sidelined.

Strong, a former fourth-round pick, joined the practice squad earlier this season after appearing in 14 games last year. His elevation marks his third and final standard call-up, meaning any future activation would require a full roster spot.

ESPN's Adam Schefter took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) as the Packers prepare for Sunday, noting that with Jacobs questionable due to a knee injury, the team elevated Strong for the game against Denver.

“With RB Josh Jacobs questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, the Packers elevate RB Pierre Strong Jr. for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.”

If Jacobs is inactive, the Packers may lean more heavily on Brooks while adjusting offensive balance. Quarterback Jordan Love enters Week 15 on a four-game win streak, but protecting the ground game remains central to controlling tempo against Denver’s defense.

The running back depth decision also signals long-term caution for Green Bay, as the team weighs preserving Jacobs’ health for a postseason push rather than risking further aggravation in December. This remains a developing situation heading into Sunday.