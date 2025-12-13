The Los Angeles Rams could have their full offensive arsenal in Week 15 for the first time in nearly two months. After a six-game stint on injured reserve, veteran receiver Tutu Atwell will return to the Rams' active roster ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Lions.

The Rams activated Atwell off injured reserve on Saturday, they announced on social media. He is now cleared to see the field for the first time since playing 10 snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.

Atwell has been practicing for several weeks since having his 21-day window opened. Los Angeles hoped he would return in Week 14 before deciding to keep him on IR for one more game at the 11th hour.

Atwell started four of the Rams' first six games before suffering a hamstring injury and could immediately return to the starting lineup. He began to ramp up his production after a slow start to the season, accumulating 160 receiving yards in the two games before his injury.

Atwell's absence was initially filled by Jordan Whittington, who has started six games in 2025. However, Los Angeles has recently utilized former undrafted free agent Xavier Smith as the third wheel to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Barring a last-minute setback, Atwell will look to get back on track down the stretch of the regular season. The Louisville alum entered the 2025 season with reasonably high expectations after notching a career-high 562 receiving yards in 2024, but he has struggled to find opportunities in year four.

Atwell and the Rams' entire passing attack are provided with a showcase opportunity against a hobbled Lions secondary. Detroit limps into the high-profile matchup without Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch or Kerby Joseph active.