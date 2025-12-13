The Atlanta Hawks have been without Trae Young since the 117-112 October 29 win over the Brooklyn Nets, as he's been dealing with a knee injury. It sounds like he could finally return soon, as it appears he will be participating in practice.

Young, who is 27 years old, is set to return to practice in the week leading up to the December 18 matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. He is not cleared to play in that game, but the Hawks are going to evaluate the star point guard before making a final decision on his status.

“An Emory Healthcare update: Trae Young sustained a right knee MCL sprain on Oct. 29 at Brooklyn. He continues to increase his reconditioning activities and is expected to return to practice next week. His status will be updated as appropriate.”

Young has only played in five games so far this season. In those contests, he's averaging 17.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 37.1% from the field and 19.2% from beyond the three-point line. With the Hawks owning a 14-12 record and firmly in the mix in the Eastern Conference, getting the four-time All-Star back in the starting lineup would be a huge boost for Atlanta.

The Hawks are scheduled to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Young will not participate in that matchup. Atlanta will have to rely on Dyson Daniels at the point guard position once again.

Getting their star point guard back will be great for the Hawks. However, while he's been out, Trae Young has been involved in all kinds of trade rumors. Perhaps those rumors are true, but for now, the team is just looking forward to having him back on the court.