The Carolina Hurricanes traded for Mikko Rantanen in a shocking trade back in January. At the time, it seemed as if the Hurricanes cemented themselves as Stanley Cup contenders with this move. However, with mere hours before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, Rantanen is reportedly on his way to the Dallas Stars.

The Stars are trading for Rantanen, as first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. It is currently unclear what the return to the Hurricanes looks like. Moreover, it's unknown whether the star forward is signing a contract extension in Dallas. In any event, the Stars have landed the big fish on the trade market just hours before the NHL Trade Deadline arrived on Friday afternoon.

Rantanen began this season with the team he spent his entire career with entering the year — the Colorado Avalanche. The Finnish star had an excellent start to the season, as well. He scored 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games before moving to the Hurricanes.

However, his Hurricanes tenure has not gone as many envisioned. Rantanen has just two goals and six points in 13 games. However, this move is not being made due to his lack of production. Carolina is trying to recoup assets for a player they believe will not re-sign with them before NHL Free Agency.

Rantanen could certainly thrive with the Stars. While Dallas prides itself on its defensive prowess, they do allow more free-flowing offensive movement. Carolina, meanwhile, has a more structured system. Given more freedom, perhaps Rantanen finds his offensive spark once again.

The Stars currently sit second in the Central Division on 84 points, six back of the Winnipeg Jets. Dallas is hoping to finally get over the hump in the Western Conference. They have made two straight appearances in the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, both of these appearances resulted in defeat.

Trading Mikko Rantanen is a bold move for the Hurricanes at this juncture. For the Stars, it could be the final piece to a championship puzzle. This is undoubtedly a trade that will be discussed at length as it unfolds for both sides the rest of the way in 2024-25.