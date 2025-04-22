Colin Blackwell was the hero for the Dallas Stars on Monday night, scoring just the second playoff goal of his career in a crucial 4-3 overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche at the American Airlines Center.

The 32-year-old had his initial shot blocked late into the extra frame, but found the loose puck before sending a perfect shot over the arm of Avs goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood. It sailed just under the crossbar to send the fans in Texas home happy. It was a critical goal that tied the series at one heading back to Denver later this week.

“I've always felt my game was built for the playoffs,” Blackwell told reporters afterwards.

IN HIS STARS PLAYOFF DEBUT, PLAY PANTERA FOR COLIN BLACKWELL!!!!

— X – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 22, 2025

The Lawrence, Massachusetts native continued: “That was a big win for us. I think if we go into Colorado down 2-0 it’s a different series. That’s why you’re only as good as your next win or your next shift. Whether you make a mistake or things don’t go your way, you’ve got to have a short memory in order to do well in this league and go far in the playoffs. We did a good job of just being smart and sticking to the game plan and doing really well.”

Despite trailing 3-2 in the third period, Dallas tied things up on an Evgenii Dadonov tally halfway through the frame. Both teams had a plethora of great chances to win it down the stretch, with Blackwood and Jake Oettinger each coming up with some key saves.

But Blackwell was the difference, in the process becoming just the second player in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history to score an overtime goal during his first playoff game with the franchise, per NHL.com's Taylor Baird.

“[Blackwell] cut through the slot and shot it. I kind of got bumped into by our guy, or theirs, not really sure. He came out of the corner really quick and I was facing kind of up ice and not to the post. So, he kind of beat me to the spot,” Blackwood said of the winning goal. “You want to win every time you play, but I thought we did a pretty good job tonight. It could have went either way.”

Stars, Avalanche could be in for another long series

The Stars have beat the Avalanche twice in the playoffs in the last five years, and both series have gone to at least six games. The way this one has started, it's likely going to be another bruising battle between the two Central Division behemoths.

“It's going to be a long, tough series and we knew that. It would have been nice to get this one, but we got to take the positives,” said Colorado defenseman Cale Makar, per Baird. “Felt like we controlled the game at a lot of different times and just got to find ways to create a little bit more. Lots of positives to take away. We just got to be ready for the next one.”

Game 3 is in Denver on Wednesday night; puck is set to drop at Ball Arena just past 9:30 p.m. ET.