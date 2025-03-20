Tyler Seguin was one of the Dallas Stars' best players in 2024-25 before suffering an injury that led to hip surgery, managing 20 points in 19 games along with a plus-14 rating.

The 33-year-old underwent surgery at the beginning of December to repair a left side femoroacetabular impingement and the hip labrum, and was given a 4-6 month timeline. Stars head coach Pete DeBoer provided a promising update on the veteran forward on Tuesday, who looks to be ahead of schedule:

“Pete DeBoer says Tyler Seguin is looking good and skating regularly,” reported the Dallas Morning News' Lia Assimakopoulos. “DeBoer said he’s on track to be back on the end of the year. Not sure if regular season or playoffs.”

That's terrific news for Dallas and its fans, as Seguin had been on track for a career year before the ailment, finding excellent chemistry on the second line alongside Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene.

After making a couple of huge moves at the NHL Trade Deadline, the Stars are looking like one of the league's best teams ahead of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs — and Seguin should only make the forward core deeper and better when he's able to return.

“He's responded well,” GM Jim Nill said shortly after Seguin's injury. “He had his other hip done and labrum done … on the other side and recovered well from that. So he'll recover well from this and be back with us.”

Seguin had hovered around the 50-point mark in each of his last four full seasons, but was playing like a true point-per-game player in 2024-25. His return will be a massive boost for a Stars team that is looking to break a championship drought that dates back to 1999.

That's especially true as he's a proven playoff performer; Seguin managed 13 points in 19 postseason games last year, and helped the Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup back in 2011.

Stars starting to figure it out with new-look roster

As of Thursday, the Stars sit second place in the Central Division with a 43-21-3 record. Although the Colorado Avalanche are hot on their heels, currently two points back, Dallas has two games in hand on their rivals.

While the Stars haven't been quite as good as the Avalanche lately, they've won six of nine dating back to February 28. With the Winnipeg Jets continuing to lead the division — they're nine points ahead of Dallas — the most likely scenario is that the Avalanche and Stars will meet for a clash of titans in Round 1.

That's not set in stone just yet, though, as the Minnesota Wild have won two games in a row and are still hanging around. They're two points back of the Avs and six behind the Stars, although DeBoer's team does have two games in hand.

Regardless, the squad looks like a wagon, with Mikko Rantanen now in the fold and Mikael Granlund and Cody Cedi both playing well after coming over from the San Jose Sharks earlier in 2025.

Getting Seguin healthy would only make this roster more potent ahead of the postseason, which begins in right around a months' time. The Stars are back in action against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.