The Dallas Stars could be getting a key player back before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

Veteran Tyler Seguin, who has been out for the last 58 games due to injury, could return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Nashville Predators, per NHL.com.

Seguin suffered a hip injury in early December and had surgery just days later. The rehab process was expected to take 4-6 months, which lines up perfectly with where he's at right now. Prior to going on the shelf, Seguin had nine goals and 11 helpers in only 19 games.

Stars head coach Pete DeBoer shed light on the team's health situation:

“We're making some lineup decisions that'll be tonight,” DeBoer said. “We've got some game-time decisions. Seguin's in the mix. We've got still a little bit of flu going through some guys, so we've got some balls up in the air and some roster things we've got to deal with. We'll know more tonight.”

Seguin has been a solid player for the Stars for many years. He's played in Dallas for 12 seasons and has 50+ points in back-to-back campaigns before his injury this season. This squad is seen as a legitimate contender heading into the playoffs with a uber-talented core that got even better at the deadline, adding Mikko Rantanen to the mix.

DeBoer wants Seguin to get into game action before the first round against the Colorado Avalanche:

“It'd be nice, I think,” DeBoer said. “I don't think anyone wants to step in cold into a playoff game after being out the time he's been out. But it is only one game too. It's always nice to get those game-like reps and that feel if we can get him in.”

Dallas has lost in the West Finals in two straight seasons. Hopefully, they can get over the hump this time around. Having Seguin healthy should help their pursuit of the Cup.