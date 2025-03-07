The Dallas Stars have pulled off one of the bigger master classes in making their club better and even more of a legitimate Stanley Cup contender on Friday. They've acquired Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes, and in return sent Logan Stankoven and two first-round picks to Carolina.

Oh, and Stars general manager Jim Nill managed to get Rantanen to agree to stay long-term with an eight-year contract – and on the same day, got Wyatt Johnston to extend his stay in Dallas with a five-year contract.

Needless to say, it's a monumental day for Stars fans, who are thrilled with the day's developments.

The Dallas Stars are a top to bottom A+ organization. Jim Nill masterclass. What a damn get 🫎 — Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Stars are single handedly, actively trying to heal the city of Dallas and I thank them for that — lynz (@lynziekate) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Dallas Stars are the best run organization in Dallas…Change my mind. — Phillip Esparza (@Phillip72699) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

jim nill: "we're not going a dime over $12 million"

mikko rantanen: "i want $13 million"

nill: "no you dont"

mikko: "okay!" https://t.co/5WbjEtZicx — Did the Stars Win? | #77 FRVR (@DallasStarsWin) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

I know hockey isn’t as mainstream as hoops. But I hope the city of Dallas can really rally around the Stars heading into the playoffs. Going all in at a time when this city desperately needs it given how the Mavericks blew their franchise up. A super likable team just got better. — Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The best run organization in DFW is the Stars. Proven once again today. So easy to be a fan of a franchise run like this. — Matt McClearin (@McMattRadio) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

With Rantanen, the Stars will face the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton; puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 PM EST.

With Mikko Rantanen, the Stars are now the favorites to win the Stanley Cup

For the second time this season, Rantanen has been dealt in a blockbuster trade.

Earlier this season, it was the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks all combining for a monumental deal that resulted in Rantanen and Taylor Hall joining the Hurricanes, Martin Necas and Jack Drury (and draft picks) joining the Avalanche, and the Blackhawks receiving a draft selection while also retaining half of Rantanen's salary.

However, Rantanen wouldn't commit to remaining with the Hurricanes on a long-term basis and they evidently felt they had no choice but to avoid losing him for nothing during the offseason and get assets for him in return.

Rantanen is excited to land with the Stars, as he explained earlier on Friday afternoon.

“It’s been crazy, like you said,” Rantanen said. “It was the first time I’ve been traded from Colorado and it happened quick, everything, and all of a sudden you’re on a new team for the first time and then this situation comes with the contract and stuff, so it’s been something that I never thought I would fully experience, but here we are.”

Rantanen has scored 27 goals with 43 assists so far this season, and is on pace to reach 91 points.