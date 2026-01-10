With the Detroit Lions missing the playoffs this past season, it has led to some changes in the coaching staff, especially on the offensive side of the ball. As Lions offensive coordinator John Morton was fired, the team has been lining up interviews for the open position, with the latest coming from the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Detroit is set interview Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin, who has been with the team for the last five seasons. The interview is scheduled for Monday, as Martin had played quarterback in the NFL from 2000 to 2003, and he switched over to coaching, leading to his stint in Baltimore, which is the only NFL team he's been with.

“Ravens QB coach Tee Martin will interview for the Lions offensive coordinator position Monday, per source,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Martin was part of Baltimore’s offensive staff for five years, the last three as quarterbacks coach.”

Mike McDaniel among names linked to Lions offensive coordinator role

With the vacant offensive coordinator job for the Lions up for grabs, there have been some big names reportedly linked to the job, such as Mike McDaniel, who was fired Thursday morning by the Miami Dolphins. This led to Detroit reaching out, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“The Lions have reached out to former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel about their vacant offensive coordinator position, sources say. McDaniel is a top candidate for any open OC job,” Rapoport wrote Thursday on X.

The Lions are also going to interview Seattle Seahawks passing game coordinator Jake Peetz, who has coached in offenses with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

“The Lions will interview Seahawks passing game coordinator Jake Peetz for their OC job, source says,” Mike Garafolo wrote Friday on X. “Peetz has worked closely with Sean McVay with the #Rams and now with Klint Kubiak in Seattle. He interviewed for the Buccaneers’ OC job last year and back in the OC mix again.”

It remains to be seen who Detroit will have as its offensive coordinator next season.