The UFC lightweight division sits in limbo as UFC President Dana White admitted he's uncertain when reigning champion Ilia Topuria will return to the octagon, with the Georgian-Spanish star currently embroiled in legal turmoil that has completely derailed his championship reign.

🗣️ Dana White: “Everybody wants the winner of [Gaethje vs Paddy] to fight Ilia Topuria. We’ll see how that plays out throughout the year.” (via @CBSMornings) pic.twitter.com/pgA5jnAnqM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

“Everybody wants the winner of [Gaethje vs Paddy] to fight Ilia Topuria. We'll see how that plays out throughout the year,” White said during a recent interview with CBS, offering little clarity on when the lightweight title situation will be resolved.​

Topuria shocked the MMA world when he announced in November 2025 that he would not compete in the first quarter of 2026, citing a “difficult moment in my personal life”.

🚨 BREAKING: Ilia Topuria announced he is temporarily stepping away from defending his title due to ongoing legal issues. “In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless… pic.twitter.com/5E3v4nQNSZ — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 15, 2025

The 28-year-old champion, who captured the lightweight title by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025, has not stepped inside the cage since that spectacular first-round finish.​

Article Continues Below

The defending champion's absence stems from a messy divorce and ongoing legal dispute with his former partner, Giorgina Uzcategui. In December, Topuria revealed he was facing what he claimed were “false allegations of domestic abuse” and alleged extortion attempts during the separation process. The legal battle has kept him away from his daughter for approximately four months, with recent court hearings focused on custody arrangements and travel permissions.​

On January 7, 2026, Topuria appeared at a courthouse in Móstoles, Spain, for a hearing related to his daughter. The fighter denied reports suggesting criminal charges, clarifying the matter was strictly a family and administrative issue. “I'm very calm. I'm not stressed at all. I'm going to see my little girl very soon,” Topuria told reporters outside the court, emphasizing that his priority remains his children and family.​

With Topuria sidelined indefinitely, the UFC created an interim lightweight championship bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, scheduled for UFC 324 on January 24, 2026. While White suggested the winner would eventually face Topuria for title unification, his hesitant language indicates uncertainty about the timeline and whether that matchup will materialize as planned this year.​​

The situation leaves the lightweight division in chaos, with top contender Arman Tsarukyan—riding a five-fight winning streak—left waiting on the sidelines while Topuria deals with personal matters that could keep him out of action for months to come.