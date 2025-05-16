Jamie Benn is not the player he used to be for the Dallas Stars. The 2015 Art Ross Trophy winner tallied just 49 points and 16 goals in 80 games during the regular season. He has only three points in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs thus far. His days of making a big impact with his stick are few and far between. The veteran occasionally uses other means to inject energy, which has made him one of the more polarizing players in the NHL today.

During the waning minutes of the Stars' 4-0 Game 5 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, a scrum ensued. Benn and longtime Jets center Mark Scheifele got into a heated altercation. The former sends the latter to the ice with a swift and stiff blow to the face, via Daily Faceoff. The force of the wallop also indirectly took down the linesman who was trying to keep the peace. Benn was given a 10-minute game misconduct penalty, ending his night in Winnipeg.

Many fans are arguing that Scheifele kicked at Benn with with his skate before getting punched, but either way, the Dallas captain's reputation could cause problems for him and the squad ahead of Game 6. There is a possibility that the league decides to suspend Benn, sending a message that order will be upheld during the playoffs.

The multi-time All-Star, who is in the midst of his 16th NHL season (all with Dallas), has created postseason controversy before. His infamous cross-check on Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone in Game 3 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals could creep into the minds of those presiding on the Department of Player Safety, fair or not.

Jamie Benn just absolutely socks Mark Scheifele.

How will the Stars respond vs. Jets?

Respected head coach Peter DeBoer has to get his team focused for a crucial Game 6 on Saturday night. The Stars have dominated the Jets in the American Airlines Center, but one strong showing by soon-to-be three-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck could swing momentum firmly in the Jets' direction. The Stars, despite the ample poise they have shown in these Stanley Cup Playoffs, do not want to go back to the Canada Life Centre for a decisive Game 7.

If this group can play a cleaner brand of hockey, The Lone Star State will feel mighty confident about its chances versus a team that has not won a postseason road matchup in its last nine tries. Even so, one should not underestimate the Presidents' Trophy winner. Dallas will look to bounce back and advance to the conference finals for the third time in four years.

But will Jamie Benn be in action for that quest? The team and city awaits the NHL's decision.