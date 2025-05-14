Mikael Granlund was the hero for the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, scoring all three of his team's goals in a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of their Western Conference second-round series.

It was Granlund's first career playoff hat trick, and it has the Stars up 3-1 in the series and just a single victory away from their third consecutive trip to the Western Conference Final.

“When you pass all the time, you know, you’re going to surprise the goalie maybe once in a while to shoot the puck,” the Finnish forward said after the win, per NHL.com's Taylor Baird. “The job is not done. We have a lot of work to do. So you know, a good win, and we have a tough game ahead of us in Winnipeg.”

Granlund opened the scoring on the powerplay midway through the first period, broke a 1-1 tie late in the middle frame, and scored the insurance marker with the man advantage halfway through the third period.

Jake Oettinger made 31 saves on 32 shots, while Miro Heiskanen registered an assist and played a shade under 15 minutes in his first game back since suffering a knee injury on January 28.

“We feel like when we have everyone we're going to be a tough out. We got all our guys back healthy, different guys are stepping up every night. We feel like when we play the right way and focus on our net first, we're going to be tough to beat,” Oettinger said, per Baird.

“We've been right there the last two years. The ball is in our court now, we're up 3-1. It's on us to play a mature game up in Winnipeg. We don't want to have to come back here and play again. We've all been talking about how bad we want to get back to the conference final, now it's our turn to show up.”

Stars have President's Trophy winners on the brink

After winning the President's Trophy for the first time in franchise history, the Jets have struggled mightily on the road in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They're now 0-5 away from home, losing all three games against the Blues in St. Louis in Round 1, along with Games 3 and 4 against the Stars. Winnipeg will now need to win three straight contests for the first time these playoffs, or else it'll be curtains on their 2024-25 campaign.

“I thought we played a good hockey game,” head coach Scott Arniel said, per Baird. “We had 70 shot attempts and scored one goal. We're not going to, if we can't find more than one goal, we're not going to win hockey games, especially against this hockey team.”

The Stars just look potent as of late, with the all-Finn line of Granlund, Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz firing on all cylinders. Getting Heiskanen back in the lineup is also massive for Pete DeBoer's team.

Game 5 between the two Central Division rivals is Thursday night in Winnipeg; puck is set to drop just past 9:30 p.m. ET.