The Dallas Stars are getting prepared for the season after making the playoffs last season. Unfortunately, they'll be without one of their key players for some time, according to the Stars' social media account.

“Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that captain Jamie Benn will undergo surgery for a collapsed lung. He was diagnosed with the injury late in the third period of Tuesday's preseason game against Minnesota. Benn is expected to make a full recovery and will be reevaluated in four weeks,” the Stars wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The hope is that the other players on the team will step up while Benn is sidelined.

Benn is looking to have a strong year this season after scoring 16 goals last season, which was not up to par with what he was doing throughout his career. He's appeared in at least 80 regular-season games in each of the last four campaigns, and on top of the 16 goals, he had 33 assists, 114 hits, 70 PIM, and 45 blocked shots while averaging 15:18 of ice time last year.

With the Stars in a salary crunch, Benn agreed to return to the Stars on a pay cut, signing a one-year, $1 million contract with up to $3 million available in performance bonuses.

The Stars have already played two preseason games, winning both against the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild. After four more preseason games, they'll face off against the Winnipeg Jets to start the season.

Coming into the season, the Stars will definitely be seen as a contender, and the goal for them is to make a deep run in the playoffs.