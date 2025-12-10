Help is finally on the way for the Green Bay Packers’ defensive front as they brace for the toughest stretch of their season. Coach Matt LaFleur said third-year defensive end Lukas Van Ness will return to practice after missing seven of the last eight games with a foot injury.

Van Ness hurt his foot while sacking Joe Flacco in Week 6 and has been limited to just six snaps since the injury. He tried to return in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, but lasted only those six snaps before the Packers shut him down again.

His absence has been quietly significant. Over Green Bay’s first five games, Van Ness generated 16 pressures, five quarterback hits, and four multi-pressure outings, looking ready for a breakout season. His ability to rush off the edge or slide inside on passing downs gave new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley a movable piece in a front that leans on depth and disruption.

The stakes are rising for the Packers

Now the Packers are asking him to ramp back up just as the stakes climb. Green Bay is 9-3-1, has won four straight, and sits back atop the NFC North, but the next two weeks might decide whether that lead holds. The Packers travel to Denver on Sunday to face a Broncos team that has won 10 in a row and boasts the league’s top pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus, before a rematch at Chicago on Dec. 20.

“It’s all about finishing,” quarterback Jordan Love said after Sunday’s 28-21 win over the Bears. “We’ve been here before, but we’ve got to finish it.”

The defense has started to match that message. Green Bay has allowed just 16 first-quarter points all season and has produced game-sealing interceptions in back-to-back weeks from Evan Williams and Keisean Nixon.

Van Ness’ return adds another pass rusher to that mix and could be critical in a building where the Packers are 1-7 all-time. If he can regain his early-season form, Green Bay’s bid to hold the division lead and finally win in Denver may start with No. 90 winning up front.