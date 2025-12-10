The Baltimore Orioles have made a massive splash in MLB free agency, signing first baseman Pete Alonso. In his second consecutive free agency winter, Alonso has finally landed the long-term deal he desired. Alonso is now an Oriole after inking a five-year, $155 million deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news from the Winter Meetings.

“BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better,” Passan reported.

Alonso was drafted by the Mets and won the 2019 Rookie of the Year award with the club. After signing a two-year deal with an opt-out last winter, he got the big deal he desired. Alonso now joins a young Orioles core that has Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman still under team control.