Philip Rivers returned to the NFL on Wednesday for the first time since the 2020 season, and the longtime quarterback wasted no time bringing humor back to the Indianapolis Colts’ facility. During his introductory press conference, the 44-year-old acknowledged that he may not look exactly as he did when he last suited up.

When asked by a reporter how much he weighs now, Rivers replied:

“Right this second? I’m not sure Greg.”

The room erupted in laughter before Rivers expanded on the question.

“How about that? That’s an honest answer… I’ll answer your question a little better on the plane. Not what it was when I walked off the field in Buffalo. But then I follow up with – I ain’t never run away from anybody anyway.”

Colts move quickly to sign Philip Rivers after workout as AFC playoff race tightens

Rivers’ return developed quickly. Reports surfaced Monday—his 44th birthday—that the Colts intended to bring him in for a workout on Tuesday. After the workout, Indianapolis made the signing official later that day, adding him to the practice squad as the team manages a depleted quarterback room. Daniel Jones tore his Achilles during the Colts’ 36–19 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, backup Riley Leonard is dealing with a knee injury, and Anthony Richardson remains on injured reserve.

Rivers last played in 2020, completing his lone Colts season with 4,169 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while posting a 68% completion percentage across 16 games. He guided Indianapolis to an 11–5 record and a postseason berth before the team fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

The Colts enter Week 15 at 8–5 and are aiming to halt a three-game skid that pushed them out of the AFC playoff field after spending part of the season atop the conference standings. Indianapolis currently sits eighth in the AFC as it works to regain stability with four games remaining.

The Colts face a difficult road test Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks (10–3) at Lumen Field. Rivers, who has not appeared in an NFL game since the 2020 postseason, could be elevated as the team evaluates its quarterback depth. His arrival gives Indianapolis an experienced option as it attempts to stay in the AFC playoff race.