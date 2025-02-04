The Dallas Stars are fighting with the Winnipeg Jets for the Central Division title. They fell short of the Stanley Cup Final last year and can represent the West this year with a great playoff run. But injuries have taken a toll on the team, starting with Tyler Seguin and more recently Miro Heiskanen, the Stars' top defenseman. Robert Tiffin of StarsThoughts.com reported on an updated timeline on Tuesday.

“Miro Heiskanen had knee surgery in New York this morning. He is month-to-month, per Pete DeBoer,” Tiffin reported. “Said surgery was “successful,” but no further details for now.”

Heiskanen and Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone collided during their January 28 matchup. The defenseman was helped off the ice and did not return to the game. He was quickly ruled out of the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he was supposed to be Finland's top defender.

A month-to-month timeline buts Heiskanen's return around the start of the playoffs. According to MoneyPuck, the Stars have a 99.7% chance to make the playoffs, so they should hold on without him. Getting a full healthy Heiskanen back could help them power through a tough Western Conference in the playoffs. And the injury frees up room for another trade acquisition before the deadline.

The Stars should add a defenseman at the trade deadline

The NHL trade deadline is on March 7 but teams are rushing to sell off their pieces before the 4 Nations Face-Off. Sellers do not want to see their trade assets get hurt in the tournament and crush their chances at the deadline. So the Sharks sent Mikhail Granlund and Cody Ceci to the Stars for a first and third-round pick.

While Ceci is a solid defender who will help paper over the loss of Heiskanen. He was originally brought in to help replace Nils Lundkvist, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. The defenseman market has already thinned out with Ceci, Marcus Pettersson, and Scott Perunovich already off the board.

The Stars will have to act quickly and can call the Penguins to get a defenseman off their hands. Matt Grzelcyk went through free agency without getting a long-term deal last summer and signed a one-year deal in Pittsburgh. He is having a solid season and can help fill in the powerplay gap Heiskanen leaves behind.

The Stars need another defenseman in case Heiskanen is not back in time for the playoffs. Their depth defenders need to shine and they need to make a big trade to compete in the West.