The Dallas Stars came into the playoffs on a seven-game losing streak and searching for confidence, and they didn't find much of it in Game 1 against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Despite a competitive game early on, the explosive Avs pulled away with a 5-1 victory in Game 1 in Dallas.

Now, the Stars' losing streak is up to eight games and Dallas has lost home-ice advantage for the time being despite finishing the regular season with more points than Colorado. According to head coach Peter DeBoer, one player has made a world of difference for the Avalanche this season compared to the last few, via Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

“They didn't have Mackenzie Blackwood last year,” DeBoer said, per Rawal.

Blackwood was great all night long for the Avalanche and he was a big reason why Colorado was even in position to blow the score open in the waning moments of the third period.

Blackwood faced 24 shots on net in this one and made 23 saves, only letting a great deflection through from Roope Hintz on a Stars power play. He made multiple acrobatic saves to keep goals off the board for the home team and was one of the standouts in his first career postseason start.

The Avalanche didn't have a weapon like this during their last few playoff runs. The acquired Blackwood early in the season in exchange for their old goaltender, Alexandar Giorgiev, along with other pieces. He has been an excellent addition to the team and he proved that once again on Sunday night.

The Avs will now feel great about their chances to get to the next round after securing home-ice over the Stars in the first round. Colorado will get a chance to really put Dallas behind the 8-ball with another win in Game 2, but they will have Games 3 and 4 in Denver to fall back on even if they don't take care of business.

As the Stars try to mount their comeback in this series, one thing is for sure. Nothing is going to come easy against a very good Avalanche D-core and a great goalie in Mackenzie Blackwood.