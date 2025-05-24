The Dallas Stars came back to win Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers collapsed in the third period of that opening contest. However, this was not the case in Game 2. The Oilers won the second game 3-0 while the Stars had to make do without forward Roope Hintz.

Hintz was near the Edmonton goal, standing in front of goalie Stuart Skinner and behind defenseman Darnell Nurse. As play moved back toward the blueline, Nurse whacked at Hintz near his feet. Hintz dropped to the ice and writhed in pain before being helped off. He did not return in Game 2 after the injury.

Darnell Nurse took a hack at Roope Hintz and Hintz needed help getting off the ice 🤕 The play was reviewed and Nurse got 2 minutes for slashing pic.twitter.com/82AKKd0KPl — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Head coach Pete DeBoer did not appreciate the incident after the game. He called out the refs for their handling of the incident when speaking to the media. “I'll answer your question with a question. Does anyone in this room think that if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, it's not a five-minute major? Oh. That's my answer to your question,” he said, via B/R Open Ice.

Stars' Jamie Benn continues the Connor McDavid comparison

DeBoer wasn't the only one who used the McDavid example after Game 2. Stars captain Jamie Benn also invoked the Oilers captain when speaking during his media availability. The sentiment, obviously, was almost identical to that of his head coach's words.

“We didn't like it. If that was McDavid walking down the tunnel, I would like to see the result of that,” the Stars captain said, via Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Hintz is an important part of this Dallas lineup. He has scored 25 or more goals in each of the last four seasons. He came within two goals of four straight 30-goal campaigns in 2024-25. Hintz is the only forward not named Mikko Rantanen to record more than 10 points in this playoff run, as well.

The Stars have to get back on track with the series shifting to Edmonton. For now, though, Hintz's health is the most important thing. Hopefully, he can return to the ice without complication before the conclusion of the 2025 Western Conference Finals.