Jamie Benn has been the captain of the Dallas Stars for over a decade, earning the honor back in 2013-14 after Brenden Morrow passed the torch. But the 35-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer — and Wyatt Johnston would be a great option to lead the franchise, head coach Pete DeBoer said on Thursday.

“He's mature and wise beyond his years. Even when you're speaking to him, he's got great, instinctual leadership to him. I think he's going to wear a ‘C' one day for the Dallas Stars. There's no doubt in my mind,” the bench boss told reporters ahead of Game 2 between the Stars and Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

“He's learned from the best, you know? Joe Pavelski, and now Jamie Benn. You forget sometimes how young he is until you get reminded. … It's incredible, the names of the players that he's in the company of on some of the things he's done.”

Although Mikko Rantanen's incredible play has understandably vaulted him into the spotlight as of late, Johnston has been a catalyst for the Stars in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 21-year-old managed three goals and seven points in a thrilling Round 1, seven-game victory over the Colorado Avalanche. He scored the series winning goal late in Game 7, and was a difference-maker throughout.

Despite being in just his third NHL season, Johnston has already played 46 career playoff games, helping the Stars reach back-to-back Western Conference Finals in 2023 and 2024. He was instrumental in both runs, leading the team with 14 goals in 38 contests.

And this time around, he's hoping to be part of the team that brings a championship back to Texas for the first time since 1999.

Stars are looking potent in 2025

Despite trailing 2-0 in Game 7, the Stars were able to mount an incredible third period comeback to beat the Avalanche for the third time in six seasons.

And they've hit the ground running in Round 2, beating the Jets 3-2 in Game 1 on the road. They've already stolen back home-ice advantage, and have a chance to return to Dallas with a 2-0 series lead if they can secure another victory on Friday night.

Rantanen is leading the charge after recording back-to-back hat tricks — the Finnish superstar has transformed the roster completely — but Johnston continues to shine as well. He's played in three career Game 7's and scored in all of them.

“That's what makes you a special player,” DeBoer said. “I coached Patrice Bergeron at 19 on the 2005 world junior team, and he stepped into the NHL and was doing similar things. I think he has those types of instincts. That's stuff you can't teach. He has a confidence to his game, he has just a great IQ.”

Both Rantanen and Johnston are locked up long-term, and should help keep the Stanley Cup window in Dallas wide open for the foreseeable future.

If Benn doesn't return to the team next year, it'll be intriguing to see who the seventh captain in franchise history ends up being in 2025-26 and beyond.