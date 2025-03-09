The Dallas Stars made the biggest splash at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, acquiring Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes. The Stars are pushing for a Stanley Cup after coming close in recent years. They began their push for the Cup on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. However, they may be without Roope Hintz.

Hintz left the game on Saturday night against the Oilers. The Stars star tried to defend a shot from Edmonton forward Adam Henrique. Unfortunately, the puck came up and hit him in the face. Training staff came out to attend to Hintz, who was bleeding after the play. In the aftermath, the Stars have confirmed Hintz is ruled out for the remainder of this game, as reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Hintz has emerged as an important piece to the current Dallas squad. He enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021-22 when he scored 37 goals and 72 points for the Stars. In 2022-23, he followed that up with another 37 goals and 75 points.

He did not come as close to the 40-goal mark in 2023-24. However, Hintz did turn in his third straight 30-goal season for his club. The 28-year-old Finnish star has had a significant impact in the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the years, as well.

His first standout postseason performance came in 2019-20. The Stars made the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 during the NHL's COVID bubble playoffs. Hintz played an important role in this effort. He scored two goals and 13 points in 25 playoff games. However, Dallas lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in that Final.

In 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Roope Hintz once again made a significant impact. The Finnish star scored 10 goals and 24 points in 19 postseason contests. Dallas made the first of two straight Western Conference Finals that season. But they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights that year.

The Stars certainly need Hintz at the top of his game for the upcoming playoff push. Unfortunately, he suffered a very scary injury against the Oilers. Hopefully, this injury is not as bad as it seemed, and he can return to the ice without complication sooner rather than later.