Could Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce be taking singing lessons from Taylor Swift and competing on the Ken Jeong-judged Masked Singer?

During the latest episode of The Masked Singer, a disguised contestant, under the alias High Voltage, performed a rendition of “Bad Day” by Daniel Powter. Afterward, Jeong posted a clip of it and captioned it, “Travis Kelce, Welcome to the Masked Singer!”

Regardless of who performed it, it was an impressive performance. “Bad Day” is an instantly recognizable song, so expectations were sky-high for the rendition.

Was Ken Jeong right about Travis Kelce being on The Masked Singer?

Article Continues Below

Unfortunately, Jeong was not correct. Alexi Lalas was unmasked as High Voltage during the Mar. 11 episode of The Masked Singer. Lalas is a former soccer player who now serves as an analyst for FOX Sports.

Kelce was not the only NFL player named as a guess by a judge. The likes of Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, who are retired from football, were also guessed.

Could Kelce eventually participate in The Masked Singer? It's possible, but it may have to wait at least another year. Kelce recently announced his return to the Chiefs in 2026, marking his 14th season in the league.

The 2025 season did not go as Kelce or the Chiefs planned. They won just six games and missed the playoffs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became the team's starting quarterback.

They were hoping to regain some momentum after a disappointing end to the 2024 season. The Chiefs were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. It ended 40-22, but it was never close. Kelce contemplated retirement after that season, ultimately deciding to return for 2025. Now, he's giving it a go for what could be the final time.