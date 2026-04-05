The Detroit Red Wings lost 5-4 in regulation to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, continuing a late-season slide. They have now lost six of their last eight and are sitting outside of the playoffs thanks to a tiebreaker. But they came back on Sunday, battling back from down 4-1 to tie the game at four. After tying the game, Red Wings veteran Patrick Kane took a bizarre penalty, which put the Wild on a power play, where they scored a game-winning goal.

Patrick Kane, after scoring the tying goal in a wild 3 goal comeback, takes one of the most needless, stupid penalties I've ever seen late in the 3rd period, leading to a Minnesota goal & a regulation loss for Detroit with their season on the line. Can't believe it. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/z9YQirClyp — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 5, 2026

Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes is heading toward the benches when Kane reaches out his stick and yanks him down. Hughes tumbled to the ice, Kane was sent to the box, and the Red Wings had to defend with 3:37 to go. 46 seconds later, Kirill Kaprizov finished off his hat trick with a game-winning, power-play goal.

Kane is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion from his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. One of the greatest US-born players ever, he was brought to the Red Wings to push them over the edge and back into the playoffs. But this penalty, which cost Detroit at least one standings point, could extend their playoff drought.

The Buffalo Sabres have broken their playoff drought, clinching a spot for the first time in 14 seasons. That puts the Red Wings on the clock as the team with the longest playoff drought in the NHL. After making the dance for 25 consecutive seasons, they have now missed the postseason in nine straight years.

Kane has been solid for the Red Wings this year, scoring 50 points in 61 games at 37 years old. But this play could live in infamy if the Red Wings fail to make the playoffs for a tenth consecutive season. They had the Wild on the ropes, but let them back in on the power play. In the crowded Eastern Conference, little mistakes like that can cost a team a playoff spot.