The Pittsburgh Penguins are closing in on a playoff spot in a year no one expected them to make the dance. They are in second place in the Metropolitan Division and should be hosting a playoff series in a few weeks. New Penguins coach Dan Muse begs Pittsburgh fans to take it all in with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin still doing incredible things.

After momentous nights from Evgeni Malkin (1,400 points) and Sidney Crosby (moving past Steve Yzerman for seventh place on the NHL's all-time scoring list), they are both just one point away from point-per-game seasons. Great quote from Dan Muse on witnessing their greatness ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YMSDxvzBMB — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 5, 2026

“It's incredible,” Muse said, per Michelle Crechiolo of the team's website. “For me, and I hope for everybody involved on our team, in this room, in Pittsburgh, like, these are big deals – you can't take this for granted just because you keep seeing milestones being hit, or you keep seeing another record or points or whatever it is. Some people never get to see things like this happen.”

In the Penguins' 9-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday, Malkin reached 1,400 career points, and Crosby jumped into seventh all-time with his 1,756th point. Crosby picked up two points in the first period on Sunday against the Panthers, clinching his 21st consecutive point-per-game season, an all-time record.

Malkin is just the third player in Penguins history to reach 1,400 points with the club. All of Crosby's have come in the Black and Gold, as did all of Mario Lemieux's 1,723. The two legends have tag-teamed for three Stanley Cups and are now heading on a surprise playoff run.

The Penguins hired Muse because of his player development background, thinking the Crosby playoff era was over. But the team has done everything to prove that wrong this year. Ben Kindel, a 2025 first-round pick, is a big reason why, with 34 points at age 18. But the two future Hall-of-Famers are the biggest reasons why. Muse is enjoying the ride with 87 and 71, and hopes Penguins fans are too.

Pittsburgh's next game is on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.