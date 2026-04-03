The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Thursday. This was a big win for the Red Wings' playoff push. In the process, Patrick Kane made American history after scoring a goal and two assists, according to Daily Faceoff.

“Kane, 37, surpassed Brett Hull with the eventual game-winning goal in the third period on Thursday. He added a pair of assists in the game to finish at 1,393 points, two ahead of the 1,391 that Hull collected in his career,” Daily Faceoff wrote.

It was the second major achievement of the season for Kane, as he had already passed Mike Modano earlier this season for another mark. Kane got his first point of the night in the first period when he assisted on a power-play goal by Alex DeBrincat. Later, in the third period, Kane notched a goal on an assist from Andrew Copp. Kane got his third and final point when he assisted on another goal by DeBrincat.

Kane has made an impact all season, attempting to help the Wings stay in the playoff race. Currently, he has 14 goals and 36 assists over 50 games. The win over the Flyers helped the Wings reach 88 points, tying them with the Ottawa Senators for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

With seven games left in the season, Kane will have a chance to do more damage while attempting to help the Wings end a decade-long playoff drought. The Red Wings will finish the road trip on Saturday when they travel to the “World's Most Famous Arena” to face the New York Rangers. Then, the Wings will begin a four-game homestand that starts with a battle with the Minnesota Wild.