The Edmonton Oilers are attempting to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1990. Ultimately, they are getting production from all four lines. But one player from those lines might be playing his last games with the team. Corey Perry has decisions to make as his career winds down, and there are options to choose from during the 2025 NHL free agency period.

Perry has performed well in the playoffs, scoring six goals and adding three assists through 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games. With the Oilers one win away from the Stanley Cup, it's hard to ignore Perry's contributions. Amazingly, he has found a rhythm with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But will he stay in Edmonton?

Perry is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Stanley Cup concludes. While the Oilers are still alive, they will have things to think about. That will be the same for Perry. Ultimately, he might retire if he decides he has done enough. But if Perry wishes to continue playing, three destinations in free agency would suit him the best.

Corey Perry stays with the Oilers

Perry already has the record for most goals by a player who is 39 years or older. Remarkably, he has been a thorn in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Perry is still one of the peskiest players the NHL has ever seen. Notably, he has seen a career revival in Edmonton, and it has been a great fit. Assuming the Oilers win the Stanley Cup, they may want to re-sign Perry.

Perry might want to retire as an Oiler, either this season or next. Also, the joy of playing alongside McDavid and Draisaitl could prove too hot to resist. Consider the fact that Perry has been making headway during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, often on the Power Play. Also, the Oilers legitimately give Perry the best chance to win another Stanley Cup. Perry has been to five different Stanley Cup series, including last season with the Oilers.

The Oilers have about $12 million in cap space, and surely would love the chance to match the $1.4 million, one-year deal they gave Perry this season. While he might test NHL free agency to see his options, going back to the Oilers would be a good choice.

Taking a chance in the Rockies

Perry could throw a curveball and go to the Colorado Avalanche. Ultimately, the Avs fell to the Dallas Stars and are searching for answers. While the Avalanche has one of the best players in the world in Nathan MacKinnon, they need some depth. Notably, they need some toughness on the secondary lines. That is something Perry could provide.

The Avalanche is lacking a true veteran with the grit that can help them get to the next level. Additionally, they need someone who can be pesky on the power play. The Avs thought Martin Necas could be that guy, but he disappeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, when they needed him the most. Notably, Perry could provide the difference, especially as an alternative option.

MacKinnon, Necas, Cale Makar, and Jack Drury are already signed through next season. The Avalanche have just over $7 million in cap space and will likely use it on a veteran who can help them during the playoffs. Perry could provide that edge that is lacking in Colorado and provide the spark they need.

Corey Perry heads home

This would not even be a consideration one season ago when the Anaheim Ducks were perpetually rebuilding with little hope. But the Ducks hired Joel Quenneville as their new head coach, and the optimism is high in Anaheim. Currently, the talk in Anaheim is about playoffs or bust, and the Ducks are actively pursuing free agents to improve the team. While the Ducks will chase hot free agents, they also might want an old friend back. Therefore, Perry might go home to the team that drafted him.

Assuming the Oilers finish the job this time and win the Stanley Cup, Perry might yearn to return home to Anaheim. This could be the season where the Ducks retire Ryan Getzlaf's number, and that could be a great motivation for his old friend Perry to return. Perry could play his final season in Anaheim while mentoring the new core that features Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Trevor Zegras.

The Ducks could legitimately make a play for Perry, possibly offering him around $1.5 million to play his final season in Anaheim. Subsequently, it would offer him a chance to end his career in the place where he started while helping the next generation evolve into better players. What a sweet way it would be for Perry to end a remarkable career.