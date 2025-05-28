The Edmonton Oilers dominated Game 3 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars. This gave the team a ton of momentum heading into Game 4. And it turns out, this momentum helped carry them through to victory. The Oilers won Game 4 on Tuesday night by the final score of 4-1.

The Oilers got big-time performances from veterans Corey Perry and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Perry scored a goal and added an assist on Tuesday night in Game 4. Nugent-Hopkins recorded two assists against the Stars, increasing his point total in the West Final to nine points. Edmonton has a 3-1 series lead and are one game from the Stanley Cup Final.

WORM GIVES OILERS THE LEAD 🚨🪱 pic.twitter.com/9Ko0MDW1UN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Oilers made the Stanley Cup Final in 2024, of course. Edmonton fell behind the Florida Panthers 3-0 in that series, as well. They were able to storm back and force a Game 7. However, the Panthers won that deciding game. At this time, it appears as if Edmonton and Florida are headed toward a rematch in the Stanley Cup Final.

Oilers close to closing out West Final

The Oilers experienced the greatest heartbreak in the Stanley Cup Final last season. Edmonton is trying to redeem itself during this postseason with its victories. Each win brings them closer to their goal of bringing the Stanley Cup north of the border for the first time since 1993.

There are certainly some differences in this run. For instance, Connor McDavid is not having the sort of historic postseason he did in 2024. In fact, he would need another 19 points to match his point total from last postseason. In saying this, the team has received more support from its depth players.

The Oilers still have work to do during these Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they are getting closer to their goal day by day. One more win over the Stars will see them back in the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row.