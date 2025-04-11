What happens when you have a backup goalie who should be a starter and a starting goalie who people think would be better as a backup or tandem option? You get a one-for-one goaltending trade between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. John Gibson lost his starting job to Lukas Dostal, and the Ducks have to pay their young goaltender this offseason. The Oilers are entering the playoffs with Stuart Skinner as their starter, and the fans don't have a ton of belief in him. Maybe both goaltenders need a fresh start.

Bleacher Report believes the two teams could come together on a one-for-one swap. It's an interesting concept, as the move could favor both teams. Skinner is a younger, tandem option with Dostal for a team trying to break out of a rebuild. The Oilers are on the opposite end of the spectrum, and could afford to bring in an older, more reliable goaltender if it means it increases their chances at a Stanley Cup.

It's unfortunate for Skinner, as criticism piles on in Edmonton. How soon people forget that he was in between the pipes when the Oilers advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season. If the puck bounced differently in Game 7, maybe Skinner would sit here as a champion, and the narrative around him would be different. However, sports is a “what have you done for me lately?” entity; for Skinner, the answer is that he hasn't done much.

Stuart Skinner's struggles could push Oilers to the brink of a trade

Some experts expected the Oilers to address their goaltending issues at the trade deadline. Gibson was a name that circled the team, as he is a veteran goaltender who has shown an ability to perform well with a good team in front of him. Gibson also deserves a chance to contend for a Stanley Cup. As Bleacher Report explained, the deal would've been done at the deadline if Gibson had his way.

“The Oilers were rumored to be one of two teams Anaheim Ducks veteran star John Gibson would've happily gone to in a trade this year (Carolina the other). Gibson lost the starting job to rising young star Lukáš Dostál, and the veteran has been in trade rumors for years.”

Skinner has been nowhere near a championship-level goaltender this season. His goals-against average of 2.91 isn't terrible, but his save percentage is .894. The issue for the Oilers is that they are sacrificing offense to allow fewer shots, which is why Skinner's goals-against average suggests he is performing better than he is. The save percentage better indicates that he isn't making the stops the Oilers need him to make.

Skinner also has injury concerns, and the Oilers hope he can shake off the rust as he returns for a couple of starts before the playoffs begin. It'll be an interesting postseason in Edmonton, and if they lose because of their goaltending, this trade could quickly become a reality. It'll be hard for Skinner's confidence to return if he becomes a scapegoat for an early playoff exit, and heading to a more low-key hockey environment to be a tandem with Dostal might be in his best interest.

Could it be better late than never for John Gibson?

By all accounts, Gibson would've liked to be in the Edmonton crease this season. Unfortunately, it didn't pan out, but that doesn't mean the dream is over. Gibson believes his best chance of winning a championship is behind Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, and it's hard to argue. As Bleacher Report pointed out, the Oilers can't afford to sit on their hands and play another season with Skinner if he continues to struggle.

“Maybe this was a deal that should've been done at the deadline, but if the Oilers bow out early in the playoffs this year, it's one to consider for summertime.”

Gibson isn't getting any younger, and that's the reason Anaheim is pushing him out. Dostal is the smarter option for the Ducks, which is no slight to their former starting goaltender. Gibson's 2024-25 season has been a return to glory, as he owns a 2.77 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 29 games. The Oilers would love to have that kind of production in their crease.

It has been a while for Gibson, with his last playoff appearance coming in 2017-18. He struggled in that postseason, but 2016-17 was a special year. He owned a 2.59 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage over 16 games. It's safe to say, if this Oilers' core ever gets that from a goaltender, McDavid will be hoisting a Stanley Cup.

Grades and final thoughts

From a Ducks perspective, acquiring Skinner for Gibson isn't terrible. He is a goalie who led a team to a deciding Game 7, and it'd be a great insurance policy behind Dostal. He is also on a very affordable deal. The return for Gibson could be a bit better, but it's a corner they backed themselves into after waiting so long to trade him. Acquiring Gibson is also in the best interest of the Oilers, and trading Skinner won't seem like a big deal if Gibson leads them to a Cup.

Edmonton Oilers grade: A

Anaheim Ducks grade: B+