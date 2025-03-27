Although the Edmonton Oilers have fared relatively well without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the lineup, they were unable to get a victory over the Dallas Stars at home on Wednesday night. Despite making a late comeback, the Oil eventually lost 4-3 — and they also lost starting goaltender Stuart Skinner in the process.

Skinner exited early in the third period after being bumped by Stars winger Mikko Rantanen. Calvin Pickard came on in relief, making three saves on three shots in the regulation defeat.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Skinner won't travel to Seattle for the second half of a back-to-back against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night, per team reporter Tony Brar.

“Kris Knoblauch says he does not anticipate Stuart Skinner to travel with the team to Seattle tonight,” Brar reported early on Thursday morning. “No further update.”

Although Skinner has been up-and-down in 2024-25 — he's managed a 24-17-4 record over 49 appearances along with a .894 save percentage and 2.91 goals-against average — he is still the presumed starter when Edmonton opens its postseason next month.

In last year's thrilling playoff run, Skinner won 14 of his 23 games while adding a .901 SV% and 2.45 GAA. A long-term injury to the 26-year-old would be detrimental to a team that is already dealing with ailments to two of the best players in the National Hockey League.

Oilers' injuries starting to pile up

Besides being without bruising forward Evander Kane for most of the season, the Oilers will play on Thursday in Seattle without Skinner, McDavid, Draisaitl and trade deadline acquisition Trent Frederic, who still hasn't made his team debut.

That has to be concerning for the franchise as it looks to rectify last year's heartbreaking loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

On the bright side, Draisaitl participated in the morning skate ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Stars, and he could be back a bit sooner than McDavid, Knoblauch confirmed.

“Leon will be back sooner than Connor,” the bench boss said earlier in the week. “We’re looking about a week, maybe shorter for Leon, and Connor will be longer than that.”

Draisaitl is tied for second in NHL scoring with 101 points in 68 games, and is the Rocket Richard favorite with 49 goals. McDavid is fourth league-wide with 26 goals and 90 points over 63 games.

The German was injured during a 7-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club on March 18, while the Canadian joined him on the shelf during the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets two days later.

The hope in Edmonton is that all of McDavid, Draisaitl, Skinner and Frederic will be available when the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs commences in the middle of April.

Currently third place in the Pacific Division with a 41-25-5 record, the Oilers will look to get back in the win column against the lowly Kraken on Thursday before hosting the Calgary Flames in another edition of the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night.