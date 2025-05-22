The Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth straight year. It sent Edmonton on a run that has them in their second consecutive Western Conference Final. Meanwhile, LA has not won a playoff series since the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. The Kings hired ex-Oilers executive Ken Holland to their GM role, which has Pierre LeBrun thinking about a Connor McDavid landing spot.

“Just like I would be pretty surprised if the Kings didn’t do all they could to enter a Connor McDavid frenzy if, for whatever reason, the best player in the world doesn’t extend with the Oilers. (I’m not saying he won’t extend. I’m just saying in case he doesn’t.),” LeBrun wrote. “No name will be too big for Holland. He’s going to be big-game hunting to get the Kings over the hump.”

The Oilers already re-signed Leon Draisaitl to the richest contract in the league. With him locked in at $14 million per year, it will be a tight squeeze to get McDavid in as well while keeping a competitive team around them. But Oilers general manager Stan Bowman should stop at nothing to keep the world's best player.

The Kings can put McDavid on their wishlist all they want, but the chances he becomes available are slim. LeBrun also floats the idea that they could sign Mitch Marner this offseason, which would be a much better fit. Los Angeles being a ‘quieter market' in any other context would be asinine. But for a hockey player coming from Toronto, it unquestionably is.

The Kings could be in the market for a big free agent, but don't expect Holland to tear anything down. While the Western Conference is strong, one big player could change everything in Hollywood.