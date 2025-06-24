The Edmonton Oilers may finally be looking to make a much-needed upgrade in goal, a move that could go a long way toward convincing Connor McDavid to eventually re-sign with the team.

One of the most frequently mentioned targets is Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Gibson would provide an immediate boost to Edmonton’s goaltending, but his contract could be too expensive to manage alongside Stuart Skinner under the Oilers' current salary cap structure.

However, one interesting factor is that Viktor Arvidsson, who shares the same agent as Gibson, could also be on the move in the near future, which would free up more salary cap space.

“It might be someone to play in tandem with Stuart Skinner, or it might be in outright trading Skinner to make room for the next guy. Everything should be on the table, because they’ll need to decide whether they’re willing to give Skinner a sizable raise for the following season anyway,” Seravalli wrote.

“John Gibson’s cap hit might be too rich with Skinner for a team with new deals kicking in, but keep in mind that Viktor Arvidsson shares the same agent and they’ll be in touch daily to try and find Arvidsson a new home.”

Gibson has two years remaining on his current contract, which counts $6.4 million against the Ducks' salary cap.

Oilers target John Gibson has previously requested trade from Ducks

Gibson was the 39th overall selection by the Ducks in the 2011 NHL Draft and has played his entire career for a squad that hasn't qualified for the postseason since 2018. Meanwhile, Lukas Dostal has all but officially taken the reigns as the starter in the Ducks' crease.

Gibson reportedly demanded a trade from the Ducks back in 2023, although he apparently relented on the trade request.

“John Gibson’s asked for a trade. And I’ve reported that, and he’s said, ‘I am not playing another game for the Anaheim Ducks,’” Seravalli said, via Sports Illustrated.

Gibson has a career record of 204-217-63 with a 2.89 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and 24 shutouts. It'll be interesting to see if, after years of rumors, he is finally on the move this summer.