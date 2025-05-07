ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights look to even the series as they face the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with an Oilers-Golden Knights Game 2 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Golden Knights took the early lead. Mark Stone scored on the power play in the first period and added a second goal in the first period. Still, Connor McDavid would assist Corey Perry to make it 2-1 at the end of the first period. After a scoreless second period, Leon Draisaitl scored just 57 seconds into the third period to tie the game. Zach Hyman would then give the Oilers the lead. Connor Brown would seal the game with just under two minutes left in the game, as the Oilers made the comeback and won the game 4-2.

Here are the Oilers-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Golden Knights Game 2 Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +112

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid leads the way from the top line this year for the Oilers. He led the team in assists and was second on the team in points this regular season. McDavid had 26 goals and 74 assists this year. McDavid has two goals and 11 assists in the playoffs. He is joined by Leon Draisaitl and Connor Brown. Draisaitl finished the regular season with 52 goals and 54 assists. Draisaitl has four goals and eight assists so far in the playoffs. Brown has four goals and two assists in the playoffs so far.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman lead the second line. Nugent-Hopkins had 20 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. He has three goals and three assists so far in the playoffs. Hyman had 27 goals and 17 assists this year, while already adding three goals and three assists in the playoffs. Further, Evan Bouchard has been great from the blue line. He has 14 goals and 53 assists in the regular season. Bouchard has four goals and five assists so far in the playoffs.

Calvin Pickard is expected to be in the goal for the Oilers. He was 22-10-1 this year with a 2.71 goals against average and a .900 save percentage. He has a 2.76 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage in the playoffs. Further, he has won all five games he has started.

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel leads the top line for the Golden Knights. He finished the regular season with 28 goals and 66 assists, leading the team with 94 total points. Eichel has a goal and five assists so far in the playoffs. Eichel is joined on the top line by Mark Stone. Mark Stone. Stone finished the year with 19 goals and 48 assists, sitting second on the team in points. Stone has four goals and two assists so far. The line is rounded out by William Karlsson, who has a goal and two assists in the playoffs.

Tomas Hertl leads the second line for the Golden Knights. Hertl finished the regular season third on the team in points, having 32 goals and 29 assists on the year. Hertl has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. Further, Brett Howden has been great from the fourth line in the playoffs. He has three goals in the playoffs so far. Finally, Shea Theodore has two goals and three assists in the playoffs, playing from the blue line.

Adin Hill is expected to be in the goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He was 32-13-5 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Hill has a 3.01 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage. He struggled in the last game, allowing four goals on 28 shots.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. Calvin Pickard has won all five games he has started. Still, he has just two games over .890 in save percentage. Last time out, he had a .882 save percentage, but faced just 17 shots. Meanwhile, Adin Hill has been hit or miss in the playoffs. He has four games above .900 in save percentage, and three below .860. The major issue for the Golden Knights was their shots on goal. They have just 17 shots on goal in game one. In the first series with the Wild, the Golden Knights' lowest shot total was 24. They will find a way to get more shots and limit the Oilers in this one. Take the Golden Knights to tie the series.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-134)