The Edmonton Oilers kicked off their Western Conference semifinals series against the Vegas Golden Knights in a way that is becoming eerily familiar for them. After rattling off four straight comeback victories against the Los Angeles Kings in their first-round series, the Oilers once again rallied in the third period of Game 1 vs. the Golden Knights, and in the process, they made some history.

After falling behind 2-0 against Los Angeles, Edmonton rallied both in the series and in each individual game. Each of the Oilers four wins were comeback victories, setting up a date with the Golden Knights. After trailing 2-1 heading into the third period, Edmonton scored three unanswered goals to take a 1-0 series lead, and they became the first team in NHL history to pick up comeback victories in five straight postseason games.

“The Oilers became the first team in NHL history to capture five consecutive comeback wins in a single postseason,” the NHL's Public Relations department shared after their Game 1 victory.

Oilers looking to keep up the positive momentum heading into Game 2

The Oilers have amassed a wealth of playoff experience in recent seasons, and it has served them well early in their latest run. Edmonton didn't blink after falling behind against Vegas early, as they just kept on chipping away in an effort to put pucks in the back of the net. It worked against the Kings, and it worked in the first game against the Golden Knights.

The hard work is just getting started for the Oilers, though, and continually pulling off comeback victories isn't a sustainable formula for success as their opponents become more and more difficult. A win is a win, though, and Edmonton will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they take the ice for Game 2 on Thursday, May 8. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.