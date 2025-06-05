The Edmonton Oilers claimed Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. Leon Draisaitl scored the opening goal for Edmonton against the Florida Panthers. And he went on to score the game winner thanks to a beautiful pass from superstar teammate Connor McDavid.

The Oilers now have a 1-0 lead in the Final thanks to Draisaitl's incredible effort. He did more than score goals in this contest, as well. He provided some rock solid defense in this game to aid Edmonton in their series opening win. His play did not go unnoticed by McDavid, who was asked about Draisaitl's impact after the game.

“You can't put a number on it. He's invaluable. So many good things, clutch, faceoffs. You name it, he does it. Doesn't get enough respect or credit for his defensive abilities. When he's dug in, there's not many better. Maybe nobody better,” the Oilers captain said, via Sportsnet.

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl has been a force this postseason

Draisaitl had an incredible postseason in 2024, scoring 10 goals and 31 points in 25 games. However, his postseason production dropped off a bit during the postseason. He had just three points in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers, and did not score a goal.

Draisaitl has not seen any decline in his production this postseason, however. The Oilers star scored 10 points in Round 1 against the Kings. He followed this up with six points in five games against the Vegas Golden Knights. And in the West Final, he had nine points in five games against the Dallas Stars.

The Oilers superstar is firing on all cylinders, as Game 1 against the Panthers showed. If he keeps this up, the Stanley Cup has a good chance of returning home to Canada this summer. Draisaitl and his Oilers look to take a 2-0 series lead on Friday night when they once again host the Panthers at Rogers Place.