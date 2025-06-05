The Stanley Cup Final is here, and Game 1 did not disappoint. The Edmonton Oilers hosted the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night to begin the series, and it ended up going into overtime after a back-and-forth slugfest. The Oilers went up 1-0 early, but the Panthers had the lead for most of regulation. It looked like the game was going to go into double overtime, but Leon Draisaitl ended the game with under a minute left. The Oilers won 4-3, and they are now up 1-0 in the series.

Winning Game 1 was big for a lot of reasons. The Oilers obviously want to get off to a good start and get momentum, but this is also the first time in 35 years that Edmonton has had a series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

“Edmonton can say something not said in 35 years: #Oilers have a lead in a Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1990,” Frank Seravalli said in a post. “#LetsGoOilers played catch-up for entirety of the 2024 and 2006 series, losing both in Game 7.”

The Oilers got out to a quick start in Game 1 as Leon Draisaitl scored his first goal of the game just 66 seconds in to put Edmonton up 1-0. However, the Panthers finished out the first period strong and went into intermission with a 2-1 lead.

Both teams added a goal in the second period, so the Oilers went into the third trailing 3-2. Mattias Ekholm found the back of the net early in the third to tie the game, and it went to overtime.

The Oilers went on the power play near the end of OT, and that is when Draisaitl scored the game-winner. Edmonton will look to take full control of the series in Game 2.

Game 2 between the Oilers and Panthers will go down on Friday at 6:00 MT from Rogers Place in Edmonton. The game will be airing on TNT, truTV and Max.