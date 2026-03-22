It has not been the best season for the Edmonton Oilers. The team has struggled this year, but is still currently in second place in the Pacific Division. Adding to the disappointing season has been the injury to Leon Draisaitl.

Now, the Oilers are getting some good news, according to comments made by Drasaitl, per NHL.com

“I hope so. That's the plan, the reason I'm here right now,” Draisaitl said about trying to return for the playoffs. “(The recovery) will definitely take a few weeks. That's for sure. I hope we play long enough so I can help out again at some point.”

The Oilers have previously announced that Draisaitl will miss the rest of the season. He was injured on March 15 against the Nashville Predators when he took a hit from Ozzy Wiesblatt. While he would go on to play two more shifts, he was not able to continue in the game. The German is also fourth in the NHL in points, finding the back of the net 35 times while adding 62 helpers.

The Oilers star returned to Munich, but also noted he will be heading back home soon.

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“I'll be here in Munich until Tuesday, then I'm going back home,” Draisaitl said Saturday.

The playoffs begin on April 18, just two days after the regular season finale for the Oilers. The team hopes to have Draisaitl back to fill the void in the lineup.

“You don't fill the void,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Monday. “We have lots of guys in here that can lead. We have lots of different guys that have a voice in here. Obviously he's got a big one. If he's not playing for a little bit or if he is, it doesn't matter. We need leaders this time of year and we need our group to be lively and energetic, and that's with or without him in the lineup.”

The Oilers are 34-28-9 on the year, which places them second in the Pacific Division. They return to the ice on Tuesda against the Utah Mammoth.