Thursday night's matchup between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers hasn't been going the way that captain Connor McDavid might've liked. The Oilers had been reeling lately with their goaltending issues, but back-to-back wins over the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights had fans dreaming of the team peaking again at the right time.

However, after getting humbled by the Stars on Thursday, McDavid showed some of those frustrations with a small fight at the end of the second period with Justin Hryckowian.

CONNOR MCDAVID FOUGHT JUSTIN HRYCKOWIAN 😱🥊 pic.twitter.com/Wjx1KB8gIM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 13, 2026

Article Continues Below

The scrum wasn't exactly bad enough to be a fight, as both players only received matching roughing minor penalties. However, the Oilers didn't take kindly to the rookie getting into an altercation with their captain, as multiple players have gone after Kryckowian in the third period, including heavyweight Trent Frederic.

There will be some tense times in Edmonton over the next month, as they aren't firmly in the playoffs if they continue having tough nights like Thursday. It feels like there is a timeline on the team's lack of championships with McDavid as their captain, as the superstar signed a two-year contract extension with the hope that the team will prove over that time that they are long-term contenders.

The Oilers can't be too upset with their road trip after defeating the Golden Knights and Avalanche, but this loss to the Oilers is a bit upsetting. The Central Division is the class of the Western Conference this season, and the Stars pushing the Oilers around on Thursday could be a preview of what that division will do to the Pacific when they meet in the Western Conference Final.