The Edmonton Oilers got devastating news on Tuesday. Oilers star Leon Draisaitl will miss the rest of the regular season, per the team.

“Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after sustaining a lower-body injury in the first period of the team's game versus Nashville on March 15,” the Oilers said in a release.

The loss throws a huge cloud over the rest of Edmonton's season. The Oilers were hoping to one again skate into the Stanley Cup Final.

Draisaitl has been an undisputed leader for the club. He has 97 points on the season in 65 games. That includes 35 goals on the season for Edmonton.

The Oilers star had to leave the ice early during that game against the Predators. While he tried to return, something seemed off.

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“The star centre took a hit in the first period from Predators forward Ozzy Wiesblatt along the boards and went directly to the bench and down the tunnel with a noticeable limp. He returned and played a few shifts at the end of the period, before not coming out for the second,” Sports Net Canada reported.

Edmonton hopes to regroup as quickly as possible following this news. The Oilers play Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks. This season, Edmonton has a 33-26-9 record.

With the regular season winding down, the Oilers have 75 points. Edmonton has five victories in their last 10 contests. The club is coming off a win over Nashville.

The Oilers have made the Stanley Cup final in each of the last two seasons, before bowing both times to the Florida Panthers.